|
|
Manuela Aguilera
Manuela Aguilera, 88 A loving and dedicated mother, passed away August 25, 2019. Manuela was known for her love of everyone, kindness, independence, and especially her generosity towards her children. Manuela was proceeded by her loving husband Cosme Aguilera. She is survived by her children, Raul and Rudy Aguilera. She is also survived by her brother Tino Silva and her sister Stella Perez. She also leaves many cherished family members too numerous to name, but all loved the same. A visitation will be held Wednesday the 4th 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 with a Rosary to follow at French Mortuary 10500 Lomas Blvd NE. A Mass at St. Bernadette Church and Burial Ceremony at Mt Calvary Cemetery will then be held Thursday the 5th 2019 starting at 9:00am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019