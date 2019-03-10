Mara Rooney

Mara Rooney



Mara Tres

Rooney (nee

McNelis), 91,

passed away,

peacefully sur-

rounded by her

family in Albu-

querque on

March 2nd. Mara is survived by her children, Patrick Rooney of Broomfield, Colorado, Anne (Bill) White of Albuquerque,

Sheila Rooney of Albuquerque, Michael Rooney of Albuquerque, grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Cone of Denver, Colorado, Patrick (Amy) Rooney of Portland, Oregon, Arika Rooney of Denver, Ross White of Albuquerque, Clare White of Denver, Maggi McBride of Albuquerque, Celina

Rooney of Albuquerque,

and great-grandchildren

Connor and Cameron Benson of Albuquerque. She is also survived by a sister, Celine Breslin, in Florida, and brothers in Nevada, Florida, and Ireland. Mara was preceded in

death by her son, Sean Rooney. She was a Gold Star Mother.

Mara was born

on August 2, 1927, in Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland, to Alice and Patrick

McNelis. She immigrated to New York City in 1948 before moving to Albuquerque in 1954.

Quick with a laugh and blessed with a giving

heart, she was a kind, caring mother who always put her family first. She volunteered with the Alter Rosary Society for decades.

Thank you to Hospice of New Mexico, and to her many friends for their prayers and support:

Roger, Joey, Adrian, Melissa, Jenna, Tasha, Haddria, and VA Building 96.

A memorial mass is

scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on March 15 at Our Lady Of

Assumption Catholic

Church in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
