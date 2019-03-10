Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mara Rooney. View Sign

Mara Rooney







Mara Tres



Rooney (nee



McNelis), 91,



passed away,



peacefully sur-



rounded by her



family in Albu-



querque on



March 2nd. Mara is survived by her children, Patrick Rooney of Broomfield, Colorado, Anne (Bill) White of Albuquerque,



Sheila Rooney of Albuquerque, Michael Rooney of Albuquerque, grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Cone of Denver, Colorado, Patrick (Amy) Rooney of Portland, Oregon, Arika Rooney of Denver, Ross White of Albuquerque, Clare White of Denver, Maggi McBride of Albuquerque, Celina



Rooney of Albuquerque,



and great-grandchildren



Connor and Cameron Benson of Albuquerque. She is also survived by a sister, Celine Breslin, in Florida, and brothers in Nevada, Florida, and Ireland. Mara was preceded in



death by her son, Sean Rooney. She was a Gold Star Mother.



Mara was born



on August 2, 1927, in Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland, to Alice and Patrick



McNelis. She immigrated to New York City in 1948 before moving to Albuquerque in 1954.



Quick with a laugh and blessed with a giving



heart, she was a kind, caring mother who always put her family first. She volunteered with the Alter Rosary Society for decades.



Thank you to Hospice of New Mexico, and to her many friends for their prayers and support:



Roger, Joey, Adrian, Melissa, Jenna, Tasha, Haddria, and VA Building 96.



A memorial mass is



scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on March 15 at Our Lady Of



Assumption Catholic



Church in Albuquerque.



Mara RooneyMara TresRooney (neeMcNelis), 91,passed away,peacefully sur-rounded by herfamily in Albu-querque onMarch 2nd. Mara is survived by her children, Patrick Rooney of Broomfield, Colorado, Anne (Bill) White of Albuquerque,Sheila Rooney of Albuquerque, Michael Rooney of Albuquerque, grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Cone of Denver, Colorado, Patrick (Amy) Rooney of Portland, Oregon, Arika Rooney of Denver, Ross White of Albuquerque, Clare White of Denver, Maggi McBride of Albuquerque, CelinaRooney of Albuquerque,and great-grandchildrenConnor and Cameron Benson of Albuquerque. She is also survived by a sister, Celine Breslin, in Florida, and brothers in Nevada, Florida, and Ireland. Mara was preceded indeath by her son, Sean Rooney. She was a Gold Star Mother.Mara was bornon August 2, 1927, in Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland, to Alice and PatrickMcNelis. She immigrated to New York City in 1948 before moving to Albuquerque in 1954.Quick with a laugh and blessed with a givingheart, she was a kind, caring mother who always put her family first. She volunteered with the Alter Rosary Society for decades.Thank you to Hospice of New Mexico, and to her many friends for their prayers and support:Roger, Joey, Adrian, Melissa, Jenna, Tasha, Haddria, and VA Building 96.A memorial mass isscheduled for 11:00 a.m. on March 15 at Our Lady OfAssumption CatholicChurch in Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close