Mara Rooney
Mara Tres
Rooney (nee
McNelis), 91,
passed away,
peacefully sur-
rounded by her
family in Albu-
querque on
March 2nd. Mara is survived by her children, Patrick Rooney of Broomfield, Colorado, Anne (Bill) White of Albuquerque,
Sheila Rooney of Albuquerque, Michael Rooney of Albuquerque, grandchildren Michelle (Ryan) Cone of Denver, Colorado, Patrick (Amy) Rooney of Portland, Oregon, Arika Rooney of Denver, Ross White of Albuquerque, Clare White of Denver, Maggi McBride of Albuquerque, Celina
Rooney of Albuquerque,
and great-grandchildren
Connor and Cameron Benson of Albuquerque. She is also survived by a sister, Celine Breslin, in Florida, and brothers in Nevada, Florida, and Ireland. Mara was preceded in
death by her son, Sean Rooney. She was a Gold Star Mother.
Mara was born
on August 2, 1927, in Ardara, County Donegal, Ireland, to Alice and Patrick
McNelis. She immigrated to New York City in 1948 before moving to Albuquerque in 1954.
Quick with a laugh and blessed with a giving
heart, she was a kind, caring mother who always put her family first. She volunteered with the Alter Rosary Society for decades.
Thank you to Hospice of New Mexico, and to her many friends for their prayers and support:
Roger, Joey, Adrian, Melissa, Jenna, Tasha, Haddria, and VA Building 96.
A memorial mass is
scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on March 15 at Our Lady Of
Assumption Catholic
Church in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019