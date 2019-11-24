Marc Charles McAnally
Marc Charles McAnally passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on October 29, 2019. He was the beloved son of Ron and Franca Lingren, brother of Dana Carrigan, uncle of Daniela, and his two step sisters, Michele and Christina. Marc had a bigger than life heart. He treasured his family, friends, and military buddies. He had a zest for life. Marc graduated from Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks, California. His academic achievements included a B.S. and an M.B.A. He served in the military for 15 years, as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps; and as a Captain in the Army. Marc enjoyed scuba diving, sky diving, skiing, golfing and fishing. He especially enjoyed climbing Mount Whitney with his friend Brian and his Dad. He loved his two dogs, Dante and Tessa. Marc is now resting in eternal peace with our Lord.
Donations can be sent to s or a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019