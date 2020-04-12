Marcella Garcia
Marcella Garcia, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Jemez Springs, NM on Friday, May 27, 1938, to Benjamin and Celia Sandoval. Marcella is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Rafael B. Garcia; and children, Sandra (husband Ed) Chavez, Clyde (wife Rita), Susan (husband Walter) Montoya, Lloyd Garcia, Shirley Garcia-Cherino, and Selena Garcia; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Julia Sandoval. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Salome; and brothers, Oliver, Roldon, Eliseo, and Benjamin.
She was kind-hearted, generous, and had an unending love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family was the joy of her heart. She had a strong faith in God and was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.
A private graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Cemetery. A Memorial and Celebration of Marcella's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020