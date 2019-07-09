Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Johnson. View Sign Service Information St Mark's Roman Catholic Chr 1147 Discovery St San Marcos, CA 92078 Memorial service 1:30 PM St. Mark's Catholic Church San Marcos , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella Sandoval-Johnson, 88, passed away on June 19, 2019. She was in her own home and surrounded by family, after a quiet battle with cancer. Marcella is survived by her four children, Laura Conlon, Matthew Johnson, Vernon Johnson and Eric Johnson, as well as her ten grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexandria, Olivia, Emily, Charlie, Eddie, Holly, Nicholas, Nico, Jacob, and her great-granddaughter, Zoe. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon "John" Johnson, and her siblings, Joe-Tony, Dionel, Olivero, David, and Enedina. Marcella was born on May 14,1931 in Pena Blanca, New Mexico and graduated from Bernalillo High School in 1949. Marcella completed her teaching degree at the College of St. Joseph in Albuquerque. Shortly after, she moved to San Francisco, where she met and married John, the love of her life, in 1958. A career Marine, John brought Marcella to bases in Hawaii, North Carolina, and California as they raised their four children. Frequently she would relocate back to New Mexico when John was overseas. Marcella and John first settled in San Marcos, CA when John's military service ended, where Marcella continued to teach elementary children and participate in the local St Mark's Church, as John and Marcella were lifelong Catholics. Later, they relocated to Green Valley, AZ as he was preparing to retire, where he eventually passed from his own battle with cancer, in 1997. Marcella moved to Rio Rancho, New Mexico to be near family in 1999, where she tirelessly cared for her youngest son, Eric, who suffered from lifelong illness. In 2014, Marcella relocated back to San Marcos, CA, with Eric, to live with her daughter Laura in the same home they lived in while her sons were in High School. Marcella dedicated her life to helping all of her family, near and far, up to her last days, still feeding Eric by hand, still listening to her grandchildren nearby and her siblings and cousins far away. She enjoyed Gin & Tonics or a glass of Merlot, and particularly enjoyed liver and onions at any restaurant that would prepare it, something her family loved to joke about. Some days, she quietly filled crossword after crossword, while watching Judge Judy or Wheel of Fortune- this obituary would be incomplete if it weren't mentioned. Anyone who has had the pleasure of meeting Marcella never forgot her loving and caring personality. She will be deeply missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, San Marcos, on July 12. At 1:30 p.m.



