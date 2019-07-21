Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Perez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella Perez







Marcella Passed



away peacefully at home on July 6, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. Her



immediate family was by her side as she left this



world.



Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Eraclio "El Galan" and her son, Eric, Jr.



She was also preceded in



death by her sisters and



brothers.



Marcella is survived by her son, Louie Perez, three grandchildren, 12 great-



grandchild, and three



great-great grandchildren, one Sister, and three brothers.



Marcella and her husband Eracilo owner Cristy Record and MEL Records, for over 43 years.



Mass will be celebrated at St. Anne's Church, 1400 Arenal SW, at 8:30 on Friday, July 26. Following the Mass,



there will be an



Interment at



Mount Calvary



Cemetery,



followed by a reception at the American Legion Post 13, 1201 Mountain RD NE.



The Family would like to thank Hospice and Amber care for the wonderful and professional care given to Marcella. We would like to also thank everyone who visited with Marcella during her illness and passing and also all who donated food and beverages.



