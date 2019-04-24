Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Quintana. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella Sanchez Quintana age 84 passed away on April 18, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband Joe R.



Quintana of



58 years, and



children; Joseph



Quintana,



Bernadette



Aragon and Monica Taylor; Grandchildren; RJ, Crista, Josephine and Damian,



many nieces, nephews,



family, friends and her



beloved pet chihuahua



Rico Suave. Marcella was a devout Catholic and a life long parishioner of St Anne Parish. Marcella's faith,



kind and compassionate heart



touched



many lives as



she taught first



communion



catechism for



many years.



All services will be held at St.



Anne Catholic



Church 1400



Arenal Rd SW



87105.



A Rosary will be recited on Thursday April 25th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of



Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday April 26th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The commital service will follow at San Jose de Armijo cemetery 2957 Arenal Rd.



Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

