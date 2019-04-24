Marcella Quintana
Marcella Sanchez Quintana age 84 passed away on April 18, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband Joe R.
Quintana of
58 years, and
children; Joseph
Quintana,
Bernadette
Aragon and Monica Taylor; Grandchildren; RJ, Crista, Josephine and Damian,
many nieces, nephews,
family, friends and her
beloved pet chihuahua
Rico Suave. Marcella was a devout Catholic and a life long parishioner of St Anne Parish. Marcella's faith,
kind and compassionate heart
touched
many lives as
she taught first
communion
catechism for
many years.
All services will be held at St.
Anne Catholic
Church 1400
Arenal Rd SW
87105.
A Rosary will be recited on Thursday April 25th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of
Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday April 26th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The commital service will follow at San Jose de Armijo cemetery 2957 Arenal Rd.
