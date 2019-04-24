Marcella Quintana

Obituary
Marcella Sanchez Quintana age 84 passed away on April 18, 2019. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband Joe R.

Quintana of

58 years, and

children; Joseph

Quintana,

Bernadette

Aragon and Monica Taylor; Grandchildren; RJ, Crista, Josephine and Damian,

many nieces, nephews,

family, friends and her

beloved pet chihuahua

Rico Suave. Marcella was a devout Catholic and a life long parishioner of St Anne Parish. Marcella's faith,

kind and compassionate heart

touched

many lives as

she taught first

communion

catechism for

many years.

All services will be held at St.

Anne Catholic

Church 1400

Arenal Rd SW

87105.

A Rosary will be recited on Thursday April 25th, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of

Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday April 26th, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The commital service will follow at San Jose de Armijo cemetery 2957 Arenal Rd.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
