Marcella Tafoya

Marcella "Marci" E. Tafoya passed away on Tuesday June 23.2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She was born on June 17, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Tafoya, two sons, Frank and Steven Tafoya. Marci is survived by six sons, numerous grandkids and great grandkids. Marci is also survived by her three siblings, numerous nephews and nieces. Dick, Marci and the Talkabouts were a southwest favorite family band. Dick and Marci toured the southwest with their sons singing, playing shows and entertaining thousands. Their music will be missed. And now mom and dad, your journey is complete. Internment has taken place.





