Marcella Tronset, 95, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Engle, New Mexico on August 1, 1924 to Mary and Gumecindo Serna, Marcella grew up in the Martineztown neighborhood of Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Marcella became a Harvey Girl during WWII and worked at the Alvarado Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico providing meal service to servicemen traveling through on numerous troop trains. While working at the Alvarado in 1946, Marcella met and married Floyd Tronset of Edinburg, North Dakota who was stationed at Kirkland Air Force Base. She accompanied Floyd to duty stations in Honolulu Hawaii; Tacoma, Washington; and Southern California. They retired to New Mexico in 1978. In 2016 they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Floyd preceded her in death on February 13, 2017. Marcella was a kind and loving mother who will be deeply missed by her family including her three daughters, Gloria Cotton (Steven), Lisa Dobson, and LaVerne Kershaw (William III); her grandchildren, Vanessa Dick, Rebecca Porter (Eden), Seth Dobson (Kathleen), Shawna Adams, Kathleen Tuttle (Taylor), and William Kershaw IV; and her great-grandchildren, Eden Porter, Julia Porter, Genevieve Dobson, Gideon Dobson, Cormac Dobson, Catalina Adams, Jay Adams, and Shae Adams. Marcella is survived by her sister, Molly McGrew of Senath, Missouri . She was preceded in death by four of her five siblings and her son-in-law, David Dobson. The family is very grateful for the caring and professional services and support provided to Marcella by the Presbyterian Healthcare at Home Hospice staff. A public visitation will be held November 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Daniel's Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, 505-892-9920. Funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with interment scheduled at 12:45



p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



