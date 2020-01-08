Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelle Orr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marcelle Orr







Mrs. Marcelle "Punking" Orr, age 88, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles Orr; children, Patricia Hike, Iclee Stanley, and Charles Orr Jr.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Jones.



Mrs. Orr was a military wife for over 30 years arriving in Albuquerque in 1964. She was involved in many sports including bowling, golf, and swimming. She also enjoyed craft classes, crossword puzzles, and she won many dance contests. After Marcelle and Charles retired, she enjoyed being home and watching game shows, The Young and the Restless, and The Haves and the Have Nots. She also loved having conversations with her daughters and traveling to foreign countries with her husband. Marcelle loved her Sandia mountains and enjoyed the view from her front yard every day. She will be greatly missed.



Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mrs. Orr at



