Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
French Funerals -- Wyoming
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcelle Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcelle Orr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcelle Orr Obituary
Marcelle Orr



Mrs. Marcelle "Punking" Orr, age 88, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles Orr; children, Patricia Hike, Iclee Stanley, and Charles Orr Jr.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Jones.

Mrs. Orr was a military wife for over 30 years arriving in Albuquerque in 1964. She was involved in many sports including bowling, golf, and swimming. She also enjoyed craft classes, crossword puzzles, and she won many dance contests. After Marcelle and Charles retired, she enjoyed being home and watching game shows, The Young and the Restless, and The Haves and the Have Nots. She also loved having conversations with her daughters and traveling to foreign countries with her husband. Marcelle loved her Sandia mountains and enjoyed the view from her front yard every day. She will be greatly missed.

Services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mrs. Orr at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
Download Now