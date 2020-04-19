Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Lincoln. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Albuquerque resident Marcia Lincoln died on April 15, 2020. Born in Arizona on 2/28/35, she attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she studied English, and University of New Mexico School of Law. She was the proud and loving mother of two daughters, Miriam Komaromy of Boston, MA, and Valerie Huaco of Kensington, CA. She practiced law for two decades in Albuquerque. She had a lifelong love affair with the English language, and reading was an enormous source of pleasure and comfort for her. She spent many happy years married to her second husband, Joe Lawson, who pre-deceased her by 12 years. Marcia and Joe had a lively circle of friends, and loved to travel, garden, host dinner parties, and camp. Marcia died from complications of infection with COVID 19.



