Marcia P. EstradaWith deepest sorrow, we announce that Marcia P. Estrada age 89, our beloved mother, passed away on August 25, 2020. Marcia will be missed by all who knew her. She was one of the most giving people you would ever know.Mom will be missed every day by her surviving children, Yvonne Estrada, Yvette Estrada, Pablo Estrada and Mark Estrada; her daughter in law, Nancy Burnett; her brother, Charlie Aragon and her sister, Patricia Blackwell; all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.We know Marcia is now with her husband, Robert C. Estrada Jr.; her mother and father, Johnanna and Pablo Garcia, owners and operators of Garcia Mortuary from 1918 to 1995. Ophelia and Robert C. Estrada, Marcia Aragon; daughter, Renee R. Estrada and son, Robert C. Estrada III, who have all preceded her in death.Marcia graduated from Albuquerque High School and married her high school sweetheart Robert C. Estrada Jr. (Bobby), after they graduated.Marcia was a stay at home mom and her children are very grateful for that. She loved to travel and enjoyed reading and sports. Marcia and Robert were avid Lobo fans and attended all the games at the "Pit". She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a twenty year parishioner at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church."I'm Free-Please don't grieve for me now, I'm Free, I'm following the path God has laid, you see. I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day, To laugh, to love, to work, to play. Tasks left undone must stay that way, I found peace at the close of the day. If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembered joys. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Oh, yes these things too I will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I've savored much, My family, my friends, a loved ones touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, Don't lengthen now with undue grief. Life up your hearts and peace to thee, God wanted me now, to set me free".AnonymousA viewing will be heldon Tuesday, September8th, 2020 from 9:00am-10:30am at GarciaMortuary~Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5414 Fortuna Rd. SW, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE following the Mass. To view information or leave a condolence please visit