Marcia P. Estrada
Marcia P. Estrada





With deepest sorrow, we announce that Marcia P. Estrada age 89, our beloved mother, passed away on August 25, 2020.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 from 9:00am- 10:30am at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5414 Fortuna Rd. SW, with burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE following the Mass. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
