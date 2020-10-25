Marcie McWatters Haynes







Marcie McWatters Haynes is survived by her husband Brandon Haynes, her daughter Dhyana Maria Martinez, mother Linda Maria Martellaro and step-father Joe Martellaro, brothers Douglas Henry and life partner Sharon Goodin of Wimberly, Texas, Derrick Henry and partner Patty Klein of Amarillo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father Phillip McWatters.



Marcie graduated from Menaul School in 1996 and has maintained close friendships with many of her classmates who described her as "indestructible, not because her life was easy, but because she met the worst curveballs with courage, kindness and an indomitable sense of adventure. This is a woman who was training to be a pilot, did stand-up comedy, owned her own detailing business, drove like McQueen and took care of her father in his final illness, but most of all, was the proud mother of a wonderful daughter."





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store