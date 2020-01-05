Marcos G. Baca
Marcos G. Baca, 41, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Marcos' Life Celebration will begin with a Rosary on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 am at San Jose Mission Catholic Church, 2110 Los Luceros Rd NW, 87104. Communion Service will begin at 10:00 am followed by Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Patrick Myers, Steve Montano, Joe Martinez, Joe Gonzales, Kenny Ortiz, and Jack Ayala. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alton Casaus, Leon Archuleta, Michael Myers, and Daniel Montano. Please visit Marcos' online guestbook at www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020