Maren Olga Palombo (of



Albuquerque, New Mexico) passed away in peace on April 12th, 2019 in hospice care, she was 91 years young.



Maren will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her selflessness. Also, she was an avid learner with a passion for life and all of its opportunities. She was a fiercely independent thinker who passed no judgment, never spoke ill of others, was compassionate, tolerant



and kind.



Here extraordinary life began in France, in the town of Arcachon where she was born. Her path then ventured to Cadiz, Spain where she spent her early years playing in Plaza de las Minas. She came of age in Argentina, first as a young Portena in Buenos Aires and then as a bride and mother in



Mendoza.



Immigrating to New York in the 1970's she joined the work force for the first time as a factory worker and a seamstress. She then became a housekeeper for the elite families of the city. New skills came effortlessly to her, and her love of cooking eventually landed her a job as a gourmet chef, serving meals for dignitaries and celebrities like John Barry, Robert Downey Jr. and Duran Duran.



In 1986 she relocated to Albuquerque, where she began a long career working with children as a Educational Assistant at Longfellow Elementary School. Her love of learning inspired her to go to college and at the age of 83 she obtained her Associates degree from Central New Mexico Community College.



Along this journey Maren married the love of



her life, Alfredo Palombo;



started a family of three,



Bernardo, Jorge and



Maren Cristina; welcomed daughters-in-law, Paula & Jennifer, and son-in-law



Edward Moses; nurtured her grandchildren, Ira (Lisa), Demian (Aicha), Taina (Nate), Cantu (Caitlin),



Emmanuel (Jill), Amaru & Nichirin; spoiled her growing brood of 11 great-grandchildren and taught herself sewing, construction, gardening and most recently painting.



Maren was preceded in death by her parents Elena Goldberg and Bernardo Blanco Gonzalez, her



daughter, Maren Cristina Palombo Moses, her brother Manuel Blanco Gonzales and her husband Alfredo Palombo.



A memorial service will be celebrated of May 4th at her home in the South Valley of Albuquerque.



