Margaret (Marjorie) Anne Smith, age 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Marjorie was born on July 11, 1950 in Bellshill, Scotland to James and Agnes Henderson. She lived an idyllic childhood in a love-filled family. After finishing school, Marjorie worked for the Royal Bank of Scotland in Glasgow and London.



Marjorie met her future husband, Mark Smith, in Glasgow on a group date even though she had vowed to never date an American. Marjorie and Mark married in Scotland 15 months later, after Mark finished pilot training with the U.S. Air Force. Mark's Air Force career took Marjorie, daughter Hillary, and son Gregory to many destinations in Europe and the United States, eventually settling in Albuquerque. Marjorie's favorite assignments were Bitburg Air Base, Germany and Langley Air Force Base, Virginia. Marjorie, Mark, and the kids learned to snow ski in Austria and ski vacations were the family norm for many years.



Marjorie was an over-the-top extrovert and never met a stranger. Without trying, she was often the center of attention thanks to her engaging personality. Marjorie worked part-time as a bank teller and full-time as a mom and wife. She was active in the Air Force base chapel programs at various assignments, and then in Heights First Church of the Nazarene when she and the family moved to Albuquerque. Marjorie was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol for several years.



Marjorie was a two-time breast cancer survivor and endured many operations, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. As a result, Marjorie's health gradually declined following her initial illness in 2001. Despite all that she endured, Marjorie never complained. She was strong and courageous, serving as an inspiration to others.



Marjorie is survived by her mother, Agnes Henderson (age 101); brother, James Henderson (Alice); husband, Mark Smith; daughter, Hillary Wenrich; son, Gregory Smith (Jacqueline); granddaughters, Hazel Wenrich and Anna Wenrich; and a multitude of friends.



Friends may visit Friday, March 29, 2019, 5:00-7:00



p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Heights First Church of the Nazarene, 8401 Paseo Del Norte NE. Interment will be at the U.S. Air Force Academy at a later date. In Marjorie's honor, contributions may be made to the Civil Air Patrol or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Marjorie at



