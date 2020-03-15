Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Halley" Bender. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Halley" Bender







Margaret "Halley" Bender passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma on September 30, 1930.



Halley was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Carl H. Bender, Sr., and by her brother Carl H. Bender, Jr. She is survived by her sister-in-law Madge Bender; her niece Lori Bender-Freitag, husband Rob and their children: Caroline, Rachel, Kaitlyn and Matthew; and her nephew Scott Bender, wife Kathy and their son Noah.



Halley earned both a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree from UNM and retired from APS after having taught physical education at Jefferson Junior High, Wilson Junior High and Highland High School.



A grateful thanks goes to all of the many professional, loving caregivers - too many to name - that cared for Halley the last four years. Also a grateful thanks to her Hospice nurse, Mary, and her assistant Raylena.



At Halley's request, there will be no memorial service. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Halley's name may do so at Animal Humane New Mexico, 615 Virginia SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com.



