Margaret Ann Bobb







January 31, 1965 - November 1, 2018







Marg,



Two years ago the brightest light in my life went dark. My heart still aches so very much! You are always on my mind. Each day that passes takes you further away, but it also brings me closer to you. I miss you!!!



I love you more today than yesterday,



but less than I will tomorrow.



Always and Forever,



Heath





