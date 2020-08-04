Margaret Chavez
Our beloved
mother, grand-
mother and great grandmother was called home on July 31, 2020.
Margaret was born on May 5th 1938 in Socorro NM. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Margaret was
preceded by her husband
David Chavez and eldest son Roland Chavez. She is survived by her son Sam Chavez, his wife Veronica Chavez. Daughter Liz
Otero, grandchildren April Otero, Bianca Chavez
and great-
grandchildren Matthew and
Azul along with many others. She will be remembered with love by her many friends and
family. Services will be held on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at Reflections chapel/Salazar funeral homes. 2400 Washington st NE Alb. NM 87110 Viewing starts at 9am with Rosary to follow at 10am.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.