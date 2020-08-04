Margaret Chavez







Our beloved



mother, grand-



mother and great grandmother was called home on July 31, 2020.



Margaret was born on May 5th 1938 in Socorro NM. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Margaret was



preceded by her husband



David Chavez and eldest son Roland Chavez. She is survived by her son Sam Chavez, his wife Veronica Chavez. Daughter Liz



Otero, grandchildren April Otero, Bianca Chavez



and great-



grandchildren Matthew and



Azul along with many others. She will be remembered with love by her many friends and



family. Services will be held on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at Reflections chapel/Salazar funeral homes. 2400 Washington st NE Alb. NM 87110 Viewing starts at 9am with Rosary to follow at 10am.





