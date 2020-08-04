1/1
Margaret Chavez
1938 - 2020
Margaret Chavez



Our beloved

mother, grand-

mother and great grandmother was called home on July 31, 2020.

Margaret was born on May 5th 1938 in Socorro NM. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Margaret was

preceded by her husband

David Chavez and eldest son Roland Chavez. She is survived by her son Sam Chavez, his wife Veronica Chavez. Daughter Liz

Otero, grandchildren April Otero, Bianca Chavez

and great-

grandchildren Matthew and

Azul along with many others. She will be remembered with love by her many friends and

family. Services will be held on Wednesday August 5th, 2020 at Reflections chapel/Salazar funeral homes. 2400 Washington st NE Alb. NM 87110 Viewing starts at 9am with Rosary to follow at 10am.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
09:00 AM
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
AUG
5
Rosary
10:00 AM
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Funerals & Life Celebrations
2400 Washington St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-884-5777
