Margaret Elaine Marchiondo, a resident of Albuquerque, NM since 1946 passed away December 23rd, 2019.



Margaret and her twin sister Mildred were born to Thelma and Jim B. Moutray on June 8, 1928 in La Mesa NM. Her mother and father moved to a farm at seven rivers in 1930. Margaret attended school in Lakewood through the 8th grade and attended High School in Artesia, NM. She had two brothers, James who passed away last year, and Jim B. Jr. who lives in Arizona.



Margaret met William Marchiondo at the University of New Mexico and they married in 1950. William passed on March 27, 2015. They had two sons, William Jr., Philip; and a daughter, Barbara who passed July 18, 2001. Margaret has two grandsons, Jason and Dominic; and two granddaughters, Ashley and Isabella. She was a kind, patient, generous, and peaceful person that will be missed very much by family and friends.



In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to in her memory. Funeral services are pending.



