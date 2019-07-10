Margaret Mary Generosa
In her eightieth year, Margaret was called home by her Creator on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a brief illness of an undetermined nature. Margaret was born August 17, 1939 to Mark and Cecilia Goulin in
Harrow, Ontario, Canada.
Margaret was an RN graduate of Hotel Dieu Training
Hospital in Windsor, Ontario. She received her B.S.
degree from St. Francis
College. Margaret was
predeceased by her
parents and infant brother, Bobby. Margaret leaves behind her husband of 53 years, John; her two sons, Robert and Patrick; three grandchildren; and her two brothers, Dale and Dennis.
A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We pray that God's angels quickly bear her beautiful soul to Paradise. Please
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 10 to July 16, 2019