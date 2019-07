Margaret Mary GenerosaIn her eightieth year, Margaret was called home by her Creator on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a brief illness of an undetermined nature. Margaret was born August 17, 1939 to Mark and Cecilia Goulin inHarrow, Ontario, Canada.Margaret was an RN graduate of Hotel Dieu TrainingHospital in Windsor, Ontario. She received her B.S.degree from St. FrancisCollege. Margaret waspredeceased by herparents and infant brother, Bobby. Margaret leaves behind her husband of 53 years, John; her two sons, Robert and Patrick; three grandchildren; and her two brothers, Dale and Dennis.A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We pray that God's angels quickly bear her beautiful soul to Paradise. Pleasevisit our online guestbook for Margaret at