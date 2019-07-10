Margaret Generosa (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Generosa.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Mary Generosa



In her eightieth year, Margaret was called home by her Creator on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after a brief illness of an undetermined nature. Margaret was born August 17, 1939 to Mark and Cecilia Goulin in

Harrow, Ontario, Canada.

Margaret was an RN graduate of Hotel Dieu Training

Hospital in Windsor, Ontario. She received her B.S.

degree from St. Francis

College. Margaret was

predeceased by her

parents and infant brother, Bobby. Margaret leaves behind her husband of 53 years, John; her two sons, Robert and Patrick; three grandchildren; and her two brothers, Dale and Dennis.

A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We pray that God's angels quickly bear her beautiful soul to Paradise. Please

visit our online guestbook for Margaret at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 10 to July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.