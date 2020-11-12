1/
Margaret Gonzales
1936 - 2020
Margaret Alice Gonzales



Margaret Alice Gonzales was born on June 3, 1936 and passed away in her home on November 2, 2020. Margaret was a devoted mother who loved her children unconditionally, she will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Jerry Gonzales (Dana), Mike Gonzales (Trish), Patty Dillon, Melissa Fugate (Shelby deceased), Mark Gonzales (Helen), Joe Gonzales, 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Margaret was a devout catholic and we take comfort in the knowledge that she is in the presence on our Lord Jesus Christ. Due to the pandemic, the family has decided to postpone services until we can all gather safely. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
