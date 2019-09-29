Margaret Gunderson

Margaret Laura Gunderson



Margaret Laura Gunderson passed away December 12, 2018, peacefully at home, in Albuquerque, NM. Daughter of Andres and Dolores Montoya, beloved wife of E.L. Gunderson, loving and devoted mother of Eric and Ida, dear sister of Andres and Joan, Lenore, Calistro and Victoriano. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by the entire family circle and friends at home and abroad.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at the Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Ennichement will follow.

Donations may be made, if desired, to the Parkinson's Disease Research Foundation at apdaparkinson.org. Please visit our online guestbook for Margaret at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
