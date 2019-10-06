Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hostetler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Hamilton Hostetler of Placitas, NM passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 due to complications from recent strokes. She was survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jack Hostetler; her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Emmerich Schebeck of Alexandria, VA; her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie McClendon and Barry Sabin of McLean, VA; and her step-children, Dawn and Mark Dumas of British Columbia, Canada, Mark and Susana Hostetler of La Jolla, CA and Kurt Hostetler of Selma, CA; as well as her grandchildren, Ian and Lara Sabin, Jason Dumas and Christina McClendon. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Whitaker McClendon.



Ann was born in Texarkana, TX on July 30, 1937. She lived in the San Francisco Bay area until she was six years old when her father, Charles Lee Hamilton, a retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and mother, Margaret Hamilton, moved the family to El Dorado, AR. Ann was valedictorian in her class of 1955 at El Dorado High School. She attended two years of college at Lindenwood College (now University) in Missouri before transferring to the University of Texas at Austin. There, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree, both in English Literature. For over 20 years, Ann taught English, first at Marina High School then at Golden West College, both in Huntington Beach, CA. She retired to New Mexico in 1994 and later volunteered in the Placitas library and was also active with the Garden Club of Placitas (Jardineros de Placitas).



Ann was an avid tennis player for most of her life. She played doubles in U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) leagues for many years, both in Huntington Beach, CA and in Albuquerque, NM. Along with her teams, she reached the National Championships twice in her league.



She loved to travel and will be especially remembered for her smart wit and beautiful blue eyes.



A Private Memorial Service will be held for her at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to . Please visit our online guestbook for Ann at



