Margaret "Peggy" Iden







Dr. Margaret A.



Iden, a well



known educator, skier and animal enthusiast passed away from complications of a



stroke on April 30, 2019. Peggy, as she was known by most, was an only child born on April 15, 1928 to Reuben "Darrell" and Margaret K. Iden in Mansfield Ohio. Peggy had an idyllic childhood where she would ice-skate and sled in the winter, spend summers with her grandparents Klein in Elyria, Ohio and "play football in the street." At the age of eleven, Peggy was featured in the Mansfield News Journal for her football talent and long blond hair. Her love of physical activity and athletics was innate to Peggy; so was the love of adventure. Forced to take cotillion by her mother, Peggy convinced her father to let her take flying lessons on the days she didn't have to learn etiquette. Peggy earned a pilot's license before she could drive a car.



Peggy was a fierce Buckeye and proud alumna of The Ohio State University earning both an Bachelor Degree in Science ('50) and Master of Arts ('51) from that institution. While at Ohio State, Peggy met



lifelong friend, Evelyn



Glasebrook DeMuth, who invited Peggy to visit the West where she discovered Rocky Mountain skiing and New Mexico ranching life. After earning a PhD in Education at the University of California ('67), Peggy settled in Albuquerque, and then Boulder, where she spent her career as an educator. Peggy taught at Sandia High School in Albuquerque and at Webster Junior High in Grants, New Mexico. Peggy was an Assistant Principal of Kasey Junior High, a Principal at Nevin Platt Junior High School and retired



as Assistant Principal at



Southern Hills Middle



School in Boulder, Colorado.



Peggy spent many winters skiing Vail where she had a condominium. A competitive skier, Peggy skied around the world, skied with "Billy Kidd," and skied on her 90th birthday. Peggy also attended several Winter



Olympics to pick up tips from the best in the sport. Peggy only



retired from competitive skiing



when she was the last skier in her age group. In the summers, Peggy would work cattle and sheep and spend time with her extended "New Mexico family" at the Lee Ranch. Peggy became aunt to the Lee children and grandchildren and has been an important part of their lives, sharing holidays, celebrations, and life's seminal moments.



An animal lover to the end, Peggy was a tireless volunteer at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley. Donating time, money and heart, Peggy worked to find a loving home for any stray in the Southwest. Peggy also loved many cats and ensured that her beloved pets were cared for after her passing.



A seemingly lone member of the Boulder County Republicans, Peggy loved politics and especially supported any candidate that was from Ohio.



In the almost 50 years that Peggy lived in Boulder, she was fortunate to be surrounded by friends who were also neighbors. She was proud of her Southvale Road family and came to rely heavily on Bob and Jane Grotluschen in her final years. The Boulder care community allowed Peggy to live independently well pass that of many of her peers, but it was the devotion of the Grotluschens who helped Peggy live a full life to the end.



As a long time member of the First Congregational Church of Boulder, a funeral service will be held on May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception immediately following. Darrell Howe Mortuary is entrusted with service arrangements and interment will be at Mansfield Memorial Park Mansfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorado Chapter of the .



Friends may share



condolences online with



the family at



www.darrellhowemortuary.com



