Margaret K. Rickert
Margaret K. Rickert





Margaret K. Rickert, age 90, died Monday, June 29, shortly before her 91st birthday. Margaret loved traveling the world with her beloved late husband, Alfred E. Rickert. Although originally from New York, Margaret was active during her retirement in New Mexico, volunteering and taking classes at Oasis, volunteering at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, and participating at the First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque. She enjoyed going to local theater, concerts, and opera. Margaret is survived by her son Paul, daughter Susan, and three grandchildren.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
