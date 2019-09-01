Margaret L. Mitchell
Margaret Louise Mitchell, age 61, passed away Thursday, August, 15, 2019. Margaret was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 4, 1958. She was a lifelong resident of New Mexico. Margaret is preceded in death by her father Arrol H. Mitchell. She is survived by her mother, Nadine Mitchell, siblings Elizabeth Kurens and Timothy Mitchell and their respective spouses, as well as several nieces and their families.
Margaret worked as a surveyor and loved the outdoors. She was passionate about dogs and camping. The Jemez Mountains were one of her favorite places to camp and explore.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019