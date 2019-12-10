Margaret Lucile Walsh
Margaret Lucile was born to John William Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Newton Wilson on October 2, 1932, in Monticello, MS. the youngest of eight. Her seven siblings (John, Newton, Elizabeth, Charles, George, Mary Frances, and Tom) have preceded her in death. In 1954, Margaret graduated from Mississippi Southern with a degree in Education. She went on to teach for the Department of Air Force School Systemâ€"from Florida to Japan to Tripoli to Canada. While in Canada, an Air Force Staff Sergeant tripped over her (literally) and within a year on October 27 1962, Margaret Wilson became Margaret Walsh, married to Francis Xavier Walsh. Together, they were deployed to a base in Germany, where their only child Bridgid Margaret Walsh (Brug) was born. The family of three moved to Texas, Nebraska, Mississippi, and England, and finally settled in Alabama. Margaret was teaching all the while and eventually went back to school where she earned her Masters in education. She became a principal and later served as an educational consultant for the Archdiocese of Mobile. Margaret is survived by Frank her husband of 57 years, her daughter Bridgid Brug, son-in-law Pat, her granddaughters Elizabeth, Mary, Rebecca, and Deborah, and her great-granddaughter Clare.
Funeral Mass will be held on December 12th at 11:00 am at Church of the Incarnation, 2309 Monterrey Rd. NE Rio Rancho, NM 87144.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 10, 2019