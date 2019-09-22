Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lowery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Josephine Lowery







Margaret Josephine Lowery passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.



She was born March 2, 1922, in Wellington, KS, to parents Henry and Nellie Hitchings, and during her teen years she weathered the hardships of the Dust Bowl. Mrs. Lowery graduated from high school in 1940 and received her bachelor's degree in 1945 from Oklahoma Panhandle State University. She was a devoted homemaker, caring for her parents, husband, children, and grand- and great-grandchildren, as well as being supportive of a host of friends.



She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted husband, Nelson Lowery; brothers, Herbert, Clifford, and Maurice Hitchings; daughter-in-law, Sandra Lowery; and great-grandson, Kit Francis Jr. She is survived by her brother, Henry Hitchings and wife, Maxine of California; daughter, Peggy Rhorer and husband, Richard of Maryland; son, Gary Lowery of Albuquerque; four grandchildren, Roberta Kees and husband, Kevin, Amy Shrouf and husband, Karl, Everett Lowery and wife, Lisa, and Janelle Rhorer; eight great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.



Margaret was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Albuquerque, NM since 1948. She was involved in many activities at the church, including missions with the United Methodist Women, Shadow of the Church outreach, the Meal Program for the Homeless, Twosom Class, and served for 14 years as Coordinator the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Project.



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 315 Coal Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Interment of cremated remains will be in the Marella Memorial Cemetery, Cimarron County, OK.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church or Alliance Home Health Care and Hospice of Albuquerque, 5981 Jefferson Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109,



