Margaret Lucia Montoya
Margaret Chavez Montoya, 93, died July 3, 2019, nine days after her husband, Anselmo, passed away.
She is survived by her son, Arthur, and many nieces and nephews. Margaret and Anselmo were a close couple who are able to share the funeral rites and burial together. Visitation for Margaret with Anselmo will be at Carlisle Chapel, 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE on Thursday, July 11, 4-6 pm followed by the recitation of the Rosary.
On Friday, July 12, the Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 5300 Claremont Ave, NE, where the couple were faithful members for many years.
A private family burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For more information about Margaret go to
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019