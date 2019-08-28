|
|
Margaret Mary Algermissen
Margaret Mary
Algermissen, 94, a resident of Albuquerque since 1968, died on Monday, September 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Col. (Ret, USAF)
Robert L.
Algermissen;
son, Charles; son-in-law, Tatum Michael Sheffield; and granddaughter, Isabella Bertoni. Margaret Mary is survived by her children and their families-Sheffield, Mary of Missouri City, TX, sons, Charles and Emily of Houston, TX, and Michael of Pembroke Pines, FL; Algermissen, Col. (Ret., US ARMY) Robert and Jane of Albuquerque, and son, Andrew of Denver, CO; Algermissen, Dr. Anthony and Dr. Holly Dietz and son, John of Albuquerque; and daughters, Anna of Davis, CA and Ella of Kansas City, MO; Algermissen, Francis of Rowlett, TX; Algermissen, Margaret
and Dr. Francesco Bertoni, and their children, Clara, Daniel and Leonardo of Rome, Italy; and
Algermissen, Andrew and Dr. Heather Ronconi of El Paso, TX. Margaret Mary graduated from the College of Norte Dame in Maryland and held a master's degree from Columbia University in New York City. She taught first grade at the elementary school at West
Point, NY where she met her
future husband
who was teaching math at the
US Military Academy. She was an accomplished
pianist who loved classical music.
She raised seven children with
grace, efficiency and a sense of humor. Those who knew her best always thought of her as a lady in every sense of the term â€" elegant, well mannered, soft spoken, dignified and considerate. She was a faithful attendee of daily Mass and will surely continue to pray for us in Heaven. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at our Lady of Fatima, followed by Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. Arrangements are under the direction of FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Margaret at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 28, 2019