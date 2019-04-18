Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Margaret May Galloway

Margaret May Galloway Obituary
Margaret May Galloway



Margaret May

Galloway, born

on April 7, 1938, passed away

peacefully on

Tuesday, April

16, 2019. Born and raised in

Massachusetts

by her parents, Ralph and Dolly (nee Rooney) Porter, Peg graduated from Boston College. Peg married her beloved husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) John C. Galloway (deceased) on June 10, 1962. Peg is survived by her two loving brothers, Ralph "Sandy" Porter (wife Toni), and Henry Porter; three cherished daughters, Kathleen Galloway of Albuquerque, Meg Galloway, and

JannaLyn Allen and her treasured son-in-law,

Corby Allen; her beloved grandchildren, Austin (12) and Alexandra (5), all of Houston, TX; and a number of dearly loved friends.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming with Pastor John Rech of St. Stephens United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Margaret at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
