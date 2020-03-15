Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McCarthy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret McCarthy







Margaret McCarthy of Rio Rancho passed away from natural causes in January, 2020. She was born October 2, 1955 in Paris, France, daughter of John R. McCarthy, a U.S. diplomat, and Helen R. House.



She accompanied her parents as they moved from one diplomatic post to another, including Germany, Lebanon, Syria, Pakistan, and Morocco.



Peggy graduated from St. Olaf College in Minnesota in 1976. After a brief stint in Washington DC, she migrated to New Mexico, which she called home for the rest of her life.



Peggy obtained an MPA at the University of New Mexico in 1980, worked for the U.S. government, then worked for the City of Rio Rancho as a financial services manager until she retired in 2017.



She ran for a seat on the board of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and won. She served one term.



Peggy was one of the founding members of the Westside Community Chorale and sang with them for many years. She loved to sing!



Survivors include her brothers, William McCarthy, John McCarthy, and Michael McCarthy and her sister, Anne Pearcy. She was predeceased by her brother, Christopher McCarthy and sister, Elizabeth McDermott. She doted on her nieces, nephews and their children and was actively planning a family reunion with them this summer. She will be greatly missed. She also leaves behind deep friendships with former coworkers and friends among her fellow New Mexicans.



A private memorial service will be held this summer. Peggy will be buried next to her parents in Peterborough, New Hampshire.



The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to no kill cat shelters in the Albuquerque area.



