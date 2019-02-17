Margaret Mocho
Margaret "Margee" Lesso Mocho Age 91, born March 14, 1927; passed away after a brief illness, February 10, 2019.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years Peter T. Mocho Sr. (1916 â€" 2005). She is survived by their 6 children; Peter Mocho Jr. (Jan Schooley Mocho), Mark Mocho, Margaret Mocho, Michael Mocho, Lisa Mocho, Matt Mocho (Kim O'Neil Mocho); five Grandchildren and three Great- Grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a .
Arrangements by Daniels Family Funerals
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019