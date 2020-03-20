Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Oralia McMahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Oralia McMahan







Margaret Oralia McMahan, age 87, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. She was born September 4, 1932, in Aguilar, CO, the daughter of the late Ben and Laura Acosta. She was the oldest of six siblings. On January 13, 1954, she married her husband, Earl "Gene" McMahan, who preceded her in death. Margaret grew up in Trinidad, CO and attended business school in Denver, CO. She moved to Albuquerque with her husband where she worked as the Executive Assistant for McKay Oil and Gas for 47 years.



Margaret is survived by her daughters, Lynne McMahan Ornelas and husband, Harry, of San Diego, CA, Rae Ann McMahan Paden of Albuquerque, NM, and Michelle McMahan Williams and husband, Jack, of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, Cory Ornelas, Brandon Ornelas and wife, Megan, Chloe Williams, and Madison Williams; and great-grandchildren, Jaron MacMootry, Eugene, Elizabeth, and Viveca Ornelas.



Memorial donations may be made to the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center General Support Fund. Gifts can be made, noting in memory of Margaret McMahan, online at



Due to COVID-19, the family has postponed Margaret's Memorial Service and celebration of her life to a future date.







