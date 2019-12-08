Margaret Ponce
August 8, 1927 - December 1, 2019
Margaret Ponce, born to Alfredo and Adelina Padilla and preceded in death by her parents and six of her siblings, husband Jesus and son Patrick. Survived by brother Joseph, children Juanita, Jose, Rosalinda and Barbara and nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She loved us all beyond reason. The family wishes to thank the staff of Ambercare.
A rosary will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 1502 Sara Road SE, Rio Rancho at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 followed by a funeral mass. Interment will follow at Mt Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019