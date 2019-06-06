Margaret Rose Moser
Margaret Rose
Moser ("Peg or Peggy") (September 9, 1949 - June 2, 2019), of Albuquerque, passed peacefully on
Sunday holding
hands with her husband of 50
years. Peggy is survived by her husband, Eugene Moser; five children: Michaela Moser,
James Moser and wife Tanya, Patrick Moser and wife Judith Mondragon, Benjamin Moser, and Jessica Moser and wife Beth Stone; six grandchildren; five brothers and sisters; six brother and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews.
Likely doing a headstand in the middle of the party to show them that she still can, she is reunited with her family that preceded her in death: her parents, Eugene and Margaret
Purtell; brother Brian
Purtell;
brother Terry
Purtell and his wife Cheryl; and sisters Mary
Noreen and Nora Marie Purtell.
A Rosary and Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm Friday, June 7, 2019 at Daniel's Funeral & Cremation - Carlisle Chapel at 3113 Carlisle NE. Per Mr. Moser request "please don't wear black as it is a celebration of life"
In lieu of flowers the
family requested to please make a donation in Peggy's name to the Alzheimer's
Association http://www.alz.org/newmexico/ "Love each other, and laugh often."
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019