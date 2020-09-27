Margaret Ruth Garcia







Margaret Ruth Garcia passed away peacefully in her home on 3 September 2020 surrounded by her family. Ruth was born on September 30th 1941 to Salvador and Margaret Garcia (deceased) in Albuquerque, NM.



She is survived by Uncle Damian (Lupita) Sandoval, Aunts Ramona Baca, Alice Gonzales and Rosa Sandoval. In addition, Ruth is also survived by the loving family of Richard and Erica Parra, sister Lesslye and brothers Luis and Alejandro and mischievous nephews Adrian, Sabastian, and Santiago. Ruth loved her family very much, except when the little ones wanted to watch cartoons and she was watching westerns or a James Bond movie. Ruth attended St Mary's School, was a devout member of Immaculate Conception Church, a member of Catholic Daughters and volunteered at the former St Joseph's Hospital. She traveled all over the world with her parents and as a member of the Pan America Round Table, she and her mother traveled all over South America representing New Mexico. Ruth was very proud of and worked at "El Modelo" Mexican Restaurant which her father and Grandmother Carmen established before she was born. Ruth will be buried on what would have been her 79th birthday. Feliz Cumpleanos



Services will be as follows: Wednesday 30 September 2020 St Edwin Catholic Church 2105 Barcelona Rd SW 87105 Holy Rosary: 8:40 A.M.



Holy Mass: 9:00 A.M.



Internment: 10:00 A.M. Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Address: 7999 Wyoming Blvd NE 87109



Father Peter Muller



Officiating



Honorary Pallbearer: Luis Escarcega







An Angel Touched Her and She Slept





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store