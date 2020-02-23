Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Margo" Saunders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Albuquerque for 70 years, passed away in the afternoon of Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Kansas City, Missouri to parents CR and Olieta Hatfield she was the middle child of three children born to the Hatfields. In 1950 she moved with her 1st husband, Bill Day, to Albuquerque making her home in the Southeast area of the Duke City. She was a homemaker and mother to two sons, Mike and David. Following her divorce, she took typing classes which allowed her to gain employment as a secretary and office assistant until her retirement from the Albuquerque Journal where she worked in the library. In the late 70's she met and fell in love with Harold "Hal" Saunders. They were married in 1977 and lived a wonderful life together until his passing in 2007. After they both retired, they spent many hours in volunteer service, Margo in the gift shop at Presbyterian Hospital. Together they would travel, many times to Hawaii. Both she and Hal belonged to several bridge clubs and would attend bridge competitions, often bringing home the winning hardware. Margo was preceded by husband, Harold Saunders; brother, Marshall Hatfield; and sister, Patricia Simpson. She is survived by her two sons, Mike and wife Kathy of Edmond, Oklahoma, David of Vancouver, Washington; step-daughters, Christina Squire and husband Bruce of Albuquerque, Patricia Carpenter and husband Bruce of Albuquerque; along with several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at BeeHive Homes Fourhills for their care and compassion for Margo during the time she lived there, including keeping an abundant supply of chocolates on hand for her daily pleasure. The family would also like to thank the entire Alliance Hospice Care team, Edwina Waddington, Care Manager with Geriatric Care Management who was very instrumental in Margo's well-being and care for the last four years. A special thank you to Tonya with Interim Health Care who would sit with mom keeping her company talking with her and caring for her everyday needs during her visits. A special thank you to Ken who faithfully provided his companionship to her for several years while driving her to hair appointments and grocery shopping along with taking her to eat so she could enjoy her favorite hamburger, fries and chocolate shake. Private family services will be held Wednesday at Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside husband Hal. Please visit our online guestbook for Margo at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020

