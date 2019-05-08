Margaret "Margarita" Storey
Margaret Storey,
Age 85, of
Albuquerque
passed away
peacefully with
her family by her side on Sunday,
May 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother. Margaret is
survived by her husband, Gilbert, children
Gil (Barb), Mary, Jimmy (Danna), and Johnny
Gayle, seven grandchil-
dren Gayle, Jazmine,
Nikki, Freddie, Amber,
Chelsea (Thad), Courtney
(Josh), five great-
grandchildren; Issac,
Avah, Natalie, Braxton,
and Bradlie, four
sisters Mona,
Connie (Nick),
Sally (Dennis),
Kathy, and many nieces and
nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church. A Mass will be kheld on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2019