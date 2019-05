Margaret "Margarita" StoreyMargaret Storey,Age 85, ofAlbuquerquepassed awaypeacefully withher family by her side on Sunday,May 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother. Margaret issurvived by her husband, Gilbert, childrenGil (Barb), Mary, Jimmy (Danna), and JohnnyGayle, seven grandchil-dren Gayle, Jazmine,Nikki, Freddie, Amber,Chelsea (Thad), Courtney(Josh), five great-grandchildren; Issac,Avah, Natalie, Braxton,and Bradlie, foursisters Mona,Connie (Nick),Sally (Dennis),Kathy, and many nieces andnephews.A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church. A Mass will be kheld on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church.Please visit RiversideFuneral Home website to view obituary and send condolences.