Margaret "Margarita" Storey



Margaret Storey,

Age 85, of

Albuquerque

passed away

peacefully with

her family by her side on Sunday,

May 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother. Margaret is

survived by her husband, Gilbert, children

Gil (Barb), Mary, Jimmy (Danna), and Johnny

Gayle, seven grandchil-

dren Gayle, Jazmine,

Nikki, Freddie, Amber,

Chelsea (Thad), Courtney

(Josh), five great-

grandchildren; Issac,

Avah, Natalie, Braxton,

and Bradlie, four

sisters Mona,

Connie (Nick),

Sally (Dennis),

Kathy, and many nieces and

nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Riverside Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church. A Mass will be kheld on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Church.

Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2019
