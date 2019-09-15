Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Vallez. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Sunrise Church Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Vallez







Death leaves a heartache no one can heal - love leaves a memory no one can steal.



April 19, 1933 - Sept. 5, 2019











Margaret Vallez, took her last breath at 12:05 AM on September 5, 2019. She was born in Jarales, New Mexico into humble surroundings. She is preceded in death by parents, Juan and Maria (Gonzales) Maez; by two sons, John and Lino Vallez; daughter Molly Ramona Vallez; and their father, Joe E. Vallez,



Those surviving her are her first son, Dr. Joe L. Valles and bride Joanne S. Valles; granddaughters Vickie Sisneros, Jessica Vallez and Jolene Gutierrez; grandsons Marcello Lopez and wife Sarina; John C. Valles and wife Jessie Montoya; Dr. Domingo Valles and fiance Cheyanne Grissom; Dr. Emiliano Valles and fiance Paige Williams; Levy Lopez and fiance Theresa Hernandez; 11 great-grandchildren with another still in the womb; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Margaret was a loving friend and mother to many - that will be her legacy. Her smile was who she was.



All the expressed love, concern, and presence during her last days of hospital care is greatly appreciated. As shy Margaret would have preferred, the family will hold a simple, intimate and private Celebration of Life at the Sunrise Church on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 11: AM.







Your Mother is always with you. She's the whisper of the leaves as you walk by. She's the smell of certain foods you remember - flowers you pick - she is the fragrance of life itself. She's the cool hand on your brow when you're not feeling well. She's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day. She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep - the colors of a rainbow - she is the sparkle of morning snow - she is Christmas morning. Your Mother lives inside your laughter. She taught by example to appreciate and love others. She's the place you come from - your fist home - and she's the map you follow with every step you take. She's your first love - your first friend -even your first adversary.



You can shed tears that she is gone or; you can smile because she has lived. You can close your eyes and pray that she'll come back or; you can open your eyes and see all she's left. Your heart can be empty because you can't see her or; you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday. You can remember her and only that she's gone or; you can cherish her memory and let it live on. You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or; you can do what she'd want of you - smile, open your eyes, love - and go on. But nothing on earth can separate you - not time - not space - not even death. And in your 'alone time,' you are her child once again!







Margaret passed away knowing well the love of close family and friends around her. So many people throughout the world aren't so fortunate - too many die alone. Some escape intolerable situations - leaving family behind. Others have died through violence, natural disasters, political wars and on. Margaret was Blessed.



It's not easy to lose a Father - or a brother or sister. There are people who have lost theirs - and what could have been.



But to lose a Mother - who would sacrifice her life for a son or daughter - such is is the love of a Mother!



The Reckoning for us all - young and old - is that we all too will pass - where, when, and how is the unknown. Young people's tendency to treat death simply as, 'here today - gone tomorrow' - is fallacy. More often than not - death can be a long strained path. So, "Treat each other with kindness - for you never know who may be fighting a hard personal battle." Margaret taught that to us all.



