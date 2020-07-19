Margaret Zenos

Margaret ZenosMargaret Zenos, of Pueblo, CO passed away July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 70 yrs, Steve Zenos; mother, Anna Nazak; father, James Donchuk; and sister, Helen Abashian. She is survived by children, Christine, Andrea, Valerie, and Anthony; grandchildren, Adam, Janah, and Aria. Margaret was born in Atlantic City but moved to Binghamton, NY where she was to meet and marry her husband Steve. She saw a growing family through many moves from NY to CA, TX, CO, OH, NM and Athens, Greece. Margaret loved to cook, delighting guests at countless dinner and holiday parties to Greek, Russian & Italian fare. She was active in the Greek Orthodox churches in Albuquerque and Pueblo, as food chairman, preparing foods and pastries or running the grocery booth for numerous Greek festivals. She loved to travel to her beloved Greece with Steve, learned Russian to enable travel to Ukraine to find lost family and donated to many charities. Memorial contributions can be made to St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox church in Pueblo. Online condolences can be made at