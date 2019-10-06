Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita C. Archibeque. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:15 AM Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margarita Cristina ArchibequeOn Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Margarita Cristina Archibeque, a loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 90. Margarita was born April 9, 1929 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Rafael and Maria Dolores Pedroza. She grew up in Albuquerque's Barelas neighborhood. On June 1, 1953, she married the love of her life, John Archibeque. They were married for 60 years. She dedicated her life to creating and maintaining a loving and faith-filled home for her husband and children. She was active in several ministries in her church. Margarita was known for her creativity, wonderful cooking and outgoing personality. She is survived by her daughter Anita, her husband Nicholas Gutierrez, daughter Teresa, her husband Robert Pettitt, daughter Cristina Archibeque, son Jaime Archibeque, his wife Lorraine Sola, daughter Margarita Archibeque and daughter Debbie Williams; grandchildren Alberto Gutierrez, Marc Pettitt, Andrea Gutierrez-Catt, Bryan Pettitt and Alyssa Gutierrez-Gabell; and great-grandchildren Jamie Catt and Julian Catt. She is preceded in death by her husband John Archibeque and grandson Alejandro Gutierrez. Services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM. The Rosary will be at 10:15am followed by the Mass at 11:00am. Flowers may be sent to the Church. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019

