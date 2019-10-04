Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Services
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals & Cremations
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Margarita Haury


1959 - 2019
Margarita Haury Obituary
Margarita Haury



Margarita Haury, 60, passed away on October 1, 2019. She entered this world on April 20, 1959 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Henry and Filomena Griego. She is survived by her sister, Clara Kilcup; nieces, Emma Kilcup and Madeleine Kilcup; brother-in-law, Glen Kilcup; and lifelong friend, Claudia McCulloch. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Haury; and both of her parents.

Margarita attended the University of Notre Dame, which launched her into a career of service -- she was a prosecutor for over 20 years, during which she was Deputy District Attorney working directly for Bernalillo District Attorney, Steve Schiff. Always the curious intellectual, she spent her free time voraciously reading books, completing crossword puzzles with ease, and helping her trivia team Starbadger with her vast knowledge. She was a nature-lover. Watching birds, caring for animals, and spending time in her garden brought her much joy. During the later years of her life, she became a teacher at La Academia de Esperanza. It takes a special type of person to be a teacher there -- a patient, loving soul. Many friends she made at La Academia got to know this side of Margarita, and as kindred spirits were there at her bedside in her last days.

Friends may visit Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Margarita's life will be celebrated with a Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m., also at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Margarita at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
