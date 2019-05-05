Margarita Martinez

Margarita "Marga" Martinez

1946 â€" 2019



Margarita

"Marga"

MartÃ­nez, a

native of Albu-

querque, New

Mexico, passed

away peacefully

on Sunday, April

14, 2019, sur-

rounded by her

family and loved ones in Sherman Oaks, California. She was the beloved

mother to five children: Patrice MartÃ­nez, Benita

Telles, Benito Martinez,

Maria Martinez and

adopted son Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto. Ms. MartÃ­nez was loved by all who knew her and had many outstanding achievements across different artistic disciplines including music, theatre and film, both in New Mexico and Hollywood California. In the early 1970s, in Albuquerque, NM (along with

her then husband Bennie

Martinez) she created

her own recording label,

Del Norte Records, and

produced countless

Spanish-language and

Native American recordings and helped to establish original New Mexican music on a nationally recognized level.

In the theatre world,

MartÃ­nez, in 1977, co-

founded the much loved and revered La CompaÃ±Ã­a de Teatro de Alburquerque along with Founding

Artistic Director Jose

RodrÃ­guez. Together, with several likeminded and

passionate artists, they

launched a bilingual theatre company. Known not only for presenting bilingual classical works, the hugely successful La CompaÃ±ia also created several original theatre pieces and participated in the Joseph Papp Public Theater Festival in New York and was the first bilingual theatre company to participate in Scotland's prestigious Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Many of La CompaÃ±Ã­a's alumni went on to successful careers as writers, teachers and performers in theatre and film.

In 1985, MartÃ­nez moved her family to Los Angeles California where she expanded upon her arts advocacy career, adding casting director and executive producer for

film, international commercials

and television to her formidable

resume.

As Executive

Director of

Universal

Studios'

Hispanic Film

Project, she helped produce a

number of shorts and even launched three film festivals. As a member of NOSOTROS, (the advocacy organization started by screen legend Ricardo MontalbÃ¡n to promote and uplift Latino talent) she was instrumental in- acquiring the Doolittle

Theatre on Vine Street

in Hollywood and

renaming it The Ricardo MontalbÃ¡n Theatre. There, she was board of director's

Vice Chair and Chief

Operating Officer until

her semi-retirement in

2013 and stayed on as a

consultant for the rest of

her life.

She used her platform and experience at the

MontalbÃ¡n to work tirelessly to help the Latino theatre community have a

space to perform and

grow: she was instrumental in revitalizing The

Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, California and established a mariachi music program for the youth

in that neighborhood;

co-produced the world

premiere of Selena, the

Musical; and revived the NOSOTROS Golden Eagle Awards celebrating Latino talent in Hollywood.

Along with her children, she is survived by two step

daughters, four grand-

daughters, four grandsons, a great-grandson, and her many nieces and nephews. Margarita Martinez loved family, art and helping

others. She was a force of nature who inspired others and was never afraid to "fight the good fight."

Private services will be held in Los Angeles, with a public memorial service planned in Albuquerque

later this year.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019
