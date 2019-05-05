Margarita "Marga" Martinez
1946 â€" 2019
Margarita
"Marga"
MartÃnez, a
native of Albu-
querque, New
Mexico, passed
away peacefully
on Sunday, April
14, 2019, sur-
rounded by her
family and loved ones in Sherman Oaks, California. She was the beloved
mother to five children: Patrice MartÃnez, Benita
Telles, Benito Martinez,
Maria Martinez and
adopted son Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto. Ms. MartÃnez was loved by all who knew her and had many outstanding achievements across different artistic disciplines including music, theatre and film, both in New Mexico and Hollywood California. In the early 1970s, in Albuquerque, NM (along with
her then husband Bennie
Martinez) she created
her own recording label,
Del Norte Records, and
produced countless
Spanish-language and
Native American recordings and helped to establish original New Mexican music on a nationally recognized level.
In the theatre world,
MartÃnez, in 1977, co-
founded the much loved and revered La CompaÃ±Ãa de Teatro de Alburquerque along with Founding
Artistic Director Jose
RodrÃguez. Together, with several likeminded and
passionate artists, they
launched a bilingual theatre company. Known not only for presenting bilingual classical works, the hugely successful La CompaÃ±ia also created several original theatre pieces and participated in the Joseph Papp Public Theater Festival in New York and was the first bilingual theatre company to participate in Scotland's prestigious Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Many of La CompaÃ±Ãa's alumni went on to successful careers as writers, teachers and performers in theatre and film.
In 1985, MartÃnez moved her family to Los Angeles California where she expanded upon her arts advocacy career, adding casting director and executive producer for
film, international commercials
and television to her formidable
resume.
As Executive
Director of
Universal
Studios'
Hispanic Film
Project, she helped produce a
number of shorts and even launched three film festivals. As a member of NOSOTROS, (the advocacy organization started by screen legend Ricardo MontalbÃ¡n to promote and uplift Latino talent) she was instrumental in- acquiring the Doolittle
Theatre on Vine Street
in Hollywood and
renaming it The Ricardo MontalbÃ¡n Theatre. There, she was board of director's
Vice Chair and Chief
Operating Officer until
her semi-retirement in
2013 and stayed on as a
consultant for the rest of
her life.
She used her platform and experience at the
MontalbÃ¡n to work tirelessly to help the Latino theatre community have a
space to perform and
grow: she was instrumental in revitalizing The
Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, California and established a mariachi music program for the youth
in that neighborhood;
co-produced the world
premiere of Selena, the
Musical; and revived the NOSOTROS Golden Eagle Awards celebrating Latino talent in Hollywood.
Along with her children, she is survived by two step
daughters, four grand-
daughters, four grandsons, a great-grandson, and her many nieces and nephews. Margarita Martinez loved family, art and helping
others. She was a force of nature who inspired others and was never afraid to "fight the good fight."
Private services will be held in Los Angeles, with a public memorial service planned in Albuquerque
later this year.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019