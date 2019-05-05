Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita Martinez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margarita "Marga" Martinez1946 â€" 2019Margarita"Marga"MartÃ­nez, anative of Albu-querque, NewMexico, passedaway peacefullyon Sunday, April14, 2019, sur-rounded by herfamily and loved ones in Sherman Oaks, California. She was the belovedmother to five children: Patrice MartÃ­nez, BenitaTelles, Benito Martinez,Maria Martinez andadopted son Ricardo Ortiz-Barreto. Ms. MartÃ­nez was loved by all who knew her and had many outstanding achievements across different artistic disciplines including music, theatre and film, both in New Mexico and Hollywood California. In the early 1970s, in Albuquerque, NM (along withher then husband BennieMartinez) she createdher own recording label,Del Norte Records, andproduced countlessSpanish-language andNative American recordings and helped to establish original New Mexican music on a nationally recognized level.In the theatre world,MartÃ­nez, in 1977, co-founded the much loved and revered La CompaÃ±Ã­a de Teatro de Alburquerque along with FoundingArtistic Director JoseRodrÃ­guez. Together, with several likeminded andpassionate artists, theylaunched a bilingual theatre company. Known not only for presenting bilingual classical works, the hugely successful La CompaÃ±ia also created several original theatre pieces and participated in the Joseph Papp Public Theater Festival in New York and was the first bilingual theatre company to participate in Scotland's prestigious Edinburgh Theatre Festival. Many of La CompaÃ±Ã­a's alumni went on to successful careers as writers, teachers and performers in theatre and film.In 1985, MartÃ­nez moved her family to Los Angeles California where she expanded upon her arts advocacy career, adding casting director and executive producer forfilm, international commercialsand television to her formidableresume.As ExecutiveDirector ofUniversalStudios'Hispanic FilmProject, she helped produce anumber of shorts and even launched three film festivals. As a member of NOSOTROS, (the advocacy organization started by screen legend Ricardo MontalbÃ¡n to promote and uplift Latino talent) she was instrumental in- acquiring the DoolittleTheatre on Vine Streetin Hollywood andrenaming it The Ricardo MontalbÃ¡n Theatre. There, she was board of director'sVice Chair and ChiefOperating Officer untilher semi-retirement in2013 and stayed on as aconsultant for the rest ofher life.She used her platform and experience at theMontalbÃ¡n to work tirelessly to help the Latino theatre community have aspace to perform andgrow: she was instrumental in revitalizing TheMariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, California and established a mariachi music program for the youthin that neighborhood;co-produced the worldpremiere of Selena, theMusical; and revived the NOSOTROS Golden Eagle Awards celebrating Latino talent in Hollywood.Along with her children, she is survived by two stepdaughters, four grand-daughters, four grandsons, a great-grandson, and her many nieces and nephews. Margarita Martinez loved family, art and helpingothers. She was a force of nature who inspired others and was never afraid to "fight the good fight."Private services will be held in Los Angeles, with a public memorial service planned in Albuquerquelater this year. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

