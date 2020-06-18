Margarito Hernandez
Loving father, son, grandfather, brother, passed away on June 12, 2020.

He was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 7, 1926. He loved to eat homemade tortillas and share with the ants and the squirrels. He was so kind and loving to his family especially his grandchildren. He was always a very hard worker and a very independent person. We will miss your generous soul. This is not good bye but until we meet again.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Hernandez; son, Mario Ray Hernandez; brothers, Daniel Hernandez, Jesus Lopez, Pete Salazar and Frank Amador.

Margarito is survived by his children, Mike Hernandez and wife, Trine, Daniel Hernandez, Mario Hernandez; sister, Martha Trujillo and husband, Pat and sister, Mary Duran.

Visitations will take place from 3:00-5:00 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Rosary and Mass will be held at a later date. To view service information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
