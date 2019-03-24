Marge Sena
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marge Sena.
Marge passed away at home on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque and graduate of Albuquerque High. She was very committed to her faith, active in her church, an avid reader, collector, and entrepreneur. She enjoyed turtles, spending time with her cat Prissy, and playing racquetball.
Marge is survived by her daughter Teresa Bustos (Eugene), son Patrick Sena (Amy), two nieces Debbie Pino (David),
Kathy Lujan, nephew Steve Lujan, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Manuel and
Grace Stevens Jr, sister Lorraine
Lujan, Aunt Lola Lucero and nephew Dwight Lujan.
Services will be on Friday March 29th at Our Lady of Guadalupe, a rosary will be recited at 8:00 a.m. and the mass following at 9:00 a.m. and reception afterwards.
Our Lady of Guadalupe
1860 Griegos Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019