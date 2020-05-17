Margie Casias
Margie Casias



Margie Casias, 96, passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 8, 2020. Margie was a devout Catholic who practiced gratitude, compassion, and acceptance of everyone she met and often made them smile with her humor and wit. Of all her accomplishments, Margie was most proud of her family.

She was preceded in death by husband - Andy Casias; children - Richard Casias and Cathy Valdez; and grandson, David Vigil. Margie is survived by her children, Linda Sena (Jerry), Cindy Wing (Chris), Chrissy Casias, Pat Casias (Lori); daughter-in-law, Pam Casias; son-in-law, Ron Valdez; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 sister; 3 brothers, nieces; nephews; cousins; and cherished friends. Margie will be deeply missed.

A private viewing and interment will be held Monday, May 18, 2020. A Catholic mass and celebration of Margie's life will be planned at a later date once circumstances allow. Margie's family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers at this time.

For more information, please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
